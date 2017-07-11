Czech president asks election winner to form new government

The hospitalized president of the Czech Republic, Milos Zeman, announced Tuesday that he had asked Petr Fiala to lead negotiations with "the goal of forming a new government."

Faila was put forth as the candidate for the post of prime minister by a five-party coalition that agreed to a power-sharing deal on Monday, a month after winning the country's parliamentary election on October 8-9.

Fiala heads the three-party coalition Together (Civic Democratic Party, Christian Democrats, TOP 09 party), which garnered 27.8% of the October vote.

On Monday, the coalition formally agreed to work in concert with the center-left Pirate Party and the independent collective STAN, which took a combined 15.6% of the vote.

The bloc will hold 108 of 200 seats in the lower house of the Czech Republic's parliament and are far less Euroskeptic than outgoing Prime Minister Andrej Babis and his populist ANO Party, which took 27.1% of the October vote and will now be relegated to the opposition.

Watch video 02:59 Is this the end for Prime Minister Babis?

