Czech government survives no-confidence vote

Prime Minister Andrej Babis' government has survived a no-confidence vote after facing massive protests over graft and conflict of interest accusations. The parliamentary debate for the vote lasted 17 hours.
Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis' minority government survived a no-confidence vote early Thursday.
The billionaire-turned-politician faces investigations into fraud accusations) (subsidies, conflict of interest and the abuse of those EU funds by his business empire.
Read more: Billionaire Czech prime minister's business ties fuel corruption scandal
After a marathon 17-hour debate, the opposition failed to muster 101 votes in the 200-seat parliament needed to topple the government. The final vote was 85 against and 85 for, with 30 abstentions or votes not cast.
Babis' ANO party is in a coalition with the center-left Social Democrats, but relies on further support from the Communists — not a formal ally of Babis' — to reach a majority of 108 seats in the parliament.
The no confidence vote was prompted by a preliminary report by European Commission auditors that found Babis still has influence over Agrofert, a sprawling agriculture, food and media empire.
He put the business into trust in 2017 after he became prime minister, but after he had already served as deputy prime minister and finance minister since 2014.
The final audit expected later this year could result in Agrofert having to repay up to €17.4 million ($19.7 million) in EU subsidies.
Babis denies any wrongdoing. ANO remains the country's most popular party with around 30% support, despite protests last weekend calling for his resignation that drew nearly a quarter of a million people in the capital, Prague.
cw/msh (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)
Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
Czech PM and billionaire businessman Andrej Babis has for years stoked anti-migrant sentiment in his country. But many foreigners, who came to the Czech Republic under dubious circumstances, work for his companies. (07.02.2019)
Thousands of Czechs have rallied to protest the planned appointment of the country's new justice minister. Protesters say proposed new minister Marie Benesova is too close to the current president and prime minister. (30.04.2019)
It's the Czech Republic's largest protest since 1989. Some 250,000 people have taken to the street calling for Andrej Babis to resign amid a corruption scandal that intertwines his government and former business empire. (25.06.2019)
Protesters at the rally in Prague urged Prime Minister Babis to resign following reports that he illegally profited from EU funds. It was one of the largest protests in the Czech Republic since the fall of communism. (04.06.2019)
Andrej Babis had told Czech lawmakers that an EU audit on subsidies to his private business was an attack on the Czech Republic. More than 100,000 people took to the streets on Tuesday calling on Babis to resign. (05.06.2019)
Protesters packed the streets of Prague, blowing whistles and chanting: "We are not blind." Many worry that the Czech Republic's new justice minister could meddle in a criminal case against the prime minister. (06.05.2019)