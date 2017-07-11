 Czech election: Prime Minister Babis′ ruling party leads election results | News | DW | 09.10.2021

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Czech election: Prime Minister Babis' ruling party leads election results

With 75% of the vote counted in Saturday's election, Prime Minister Andrej Babis' ANO party is out in front. Babis is hoping to secure a second term.

Czech Prime Minister and founding leader of ANO Andrej Babis votes in the Czech elections

Czech Prime Minister and founding leader of ANO Andrej Babis votes in the Czech elections

The Czech premier Andrej Babis and his ANO party are leading in Saturday's parliamentary election with 89% of the votes counted.

Babis is hoping to secure a second term in office despite a turbulent first term with many scandals. The two-day election will determine 200 seats in the lower house of parliament.

Watch video 02:03

Czech PM Babis likely to hold onto power: Journalist Ian Willoughby speaks to DW

"Ano" means yes in the Czech language.

It is expected that Babis, a euroskeptic, will form a new coalition government.

Before Saturday's vote, Babis led a minority coalition government consisting of ANO and the Social Democrats, with the support of the Communists.

Throughout the campaign, Babis scapegoated asylum-seekers and refugees even though the Czech Republic is not home to very many. He also condemned the EU's climate change plans.

He has not ruled out forming a coalition with Freedom and Direct Democracy, a party that seeks an exit from the EU and hopes to hold a referendum on the country's NATO membership.

This week the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists reported Babis placed over $20 million in shell companies to purchase 16 properties in France as part of its "Pandora Papers" reports.

ar/rc (AP, Reuters)

Advertisement