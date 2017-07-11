Czech election: Prime Minister Babis' ruling party leads election results

The Czech premier Andrej Babis and his ANO party are leading in Saturday's parliamentary election with 89% of the votes counted.

Babis is hoping to secure a second term in office despite a turbulent first term with many scandals. The two-day election will determine 200 seats in the lower house of parliament.

Watch video 02:03 Czech PM Babis likely to hold onto power: Journalist Ian Willoughby speaks to DW

"Ano" means yes in the Czech language.

It is expected that Babis, a euroskeptic, will form a new coalition government.

Before Saturday's vote, Babis led a minority coalition government consisting of ANO and the Social Democrats, with the support of the Communists.

Throughout the campaign, Babis scapegoated asylum-seekers and refugees even though the Czech Republic is not home to very many. He also condemned the EU's climate change plans.

He has not ruled out forming a coalition with Freedom and Direct Democracy, a party that seeks an exit from the EU and hopes to hold a referendum on the country's NATO membership.

This week the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists reported Babis placed over $20 million in shell companies to purchase 16 properties in France as part of its "Pandora Papers" reports.

ar/rc (AP, Reuters)