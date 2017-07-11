Czech election: Opposition wins surprise majority

The Czech center-right and liberal opposition groups have won a majority in the lower house, narrowly defeating Prime Minister Andrej Babis' centrist ANO party in Saturday's parliamentary election.

The surprise development could spell the end of the populist billionaire's time in power.

What were the results?

Together, a liberal-conservative three-party coalition won 27.7% of the vote, while Pirates and Mayors, another opposition group, got 15.5%.

The two alliances have won a combined 108 seats in the 200-member lower house, according to the Czech Statistics Office.

The Pirates and Mayors coalition leader Ivan Bartos said they will begin talks of forming the next government.

The ruling ANO party, led by populist billionaire Babis finished in second place winning 27.2%.

"Ano" means yes in the Czech language. Babis, a Euroskeptic, was hoping to secure a second term in office despite a turbulent first term with many scandals.

At odds with the EU

Before Saturday's vote, Babis led a minority coalition government consisting of ANO and the Social Democrats, with the support of the Communists.

Throughout the campaign, Babis scapegoated asylum-seekers and refugees even though the Czech Republic is not home to very many. He also condemned the EU's climate change plans.

He has not ruled out forming a coalition with Freedom and Direct Democracy, a party that seeks an exit from the EU and hopes to hold a referendum on the country's NATO membership.

This week the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists reported Babis placed over $20 million in shell companies to purchase 16 properties in France as part of its "Pandora Papers" reports.

