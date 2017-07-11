Czech election: Opposition takes lead, set for lower house majority

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
The opposition coalition appears to have secured a slim majority, overtaking Prime Minister Andrej Babis' ANO party. One opposition leader says his Pirates/Mayors grouping wants to start talks on forming a government.
The Czech center-right and liberal opposition groups were set to gain a majority in the lower house holding a narrow lead during Saturday's parliamentary election.
With 98.1% of voting districts reporting results, premier Andrej Babis and his ANO party have fallen behind, holding 27.46% of the vote in the two-day election to determine 200 seats in the lower house of parliament.
Meanwhile, the Pirates/Mayors coalition leader Ivan Bartos said they will begin talks of forming the next government.
Babis, a Euroskeptic, was hoping to secure a second term in office despite a turbulent first term with many scandals.
"Ano" means yes in the Czech language.
Before Saturday's vote, Babis led a minority coalition government consisting of ANO and the Social Democrats, with the support of the Communists.
Throughout the campaign, Babis scapegoated asylum-seekers and refugees even though the Czech Republic is not home to very many. He also condemned the EU's climate change plans.
He has not ruled out forming a coalition with Freedom and Direct Democracy, a party that seeks an exit from the EU and hopes to hold a referendum on the country's NATO membership.
This week the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists reported Babis placed over $20 million in shell companies to purchase 16 properties in France as part of its "Pandora Papers" reports.
