Czech election: Opposition takes lead, set for lower house majority

The Czech center-right and liberal opposition groups were set to gain a majority in the lower house holding a narrow lead during Saturday's parliamentary election.

With 98.1% of voting districts reporting results, premier Andrej Babis and his ANO party have fallen behind, holding 27.46% of the vote in the two-day election to determine 200 seats in the lower house of parliament.

Meanwhile, the Pirates/Mayors coalition leader Ivan Bartos said they will begin talks of forming the next government.

Babis, a Euroskeptic, was hoping to secure a second term in office despite a turbulent first term with many scandals.

Before Saturday's vote, Babis led a minority coalition government consisting of ANO and the Social Democrats, with the support of the Communists.

Throughout the campaign, Babis scapegoated asylum-seekers and refugees even though the Czech Republic is not home to very many. He also condemned the EU's climate change plans.

He has not ruled out forming a coalition with Freedom and Direct Democracy, a party that seeks an exit from the EU and hopes to hold a referendum on the country's NATO membership.

This week the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists reported Babis placed over $20 million in shell companies to purchase 16 properties in France as part of its "Pandora Papers" reports.

