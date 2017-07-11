Czech cable car crashes to ground, kills one

An operator of a cable car died when the cabin disengaged from its cable while descending a mountain in the north of the Czech Republic on Sunday, a rescue service spokesperson said.

Czech emergency services evacuated 15 people unharmed from a second cabin used to climb to the top of 1,000-meter (3,300-foot) Jested Mountain near the city of Liberec.

What do we know so far?

"One cabin fell while on its way down," rescue services spokesman Michael Georgiev told Czech television. "There was one person inside, who unfortunately succumbed to their injuries."

Rescuers attend to the scene of the fallen cable car on Jested Mountain

The death was later reported to be a staff member by Martin Puta, head of the regional government.

"Fortunately, the other cabin stayed in its normal place. Some 15 people were evacuated. They should be without injuries, just suffered mental shock," Georgiev added.

The television station said the cable car operators, Czech Railways, were going close the cable car down for maintenance on Monday.

Opened in 1933 and reconstructed in the 1970s, the cable car service was reopened in 1975.

Jested Mountain is the highest peak of the Jested–Kozakov Ridge, offering visitors views to Germany and Poland.

jc/sms (Reuters, AP)