 Cyprus: Remains of sixth suspected serial killer victim found in lake | News | DW | 04.06.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Cyprus: Remains of sixth suspected serial killer victim found in lake

Cyprus has been stunned by the suspected serial murders that authorities say could have been prevented. The sixth of seven victims is believed to have been found in a suitcase at the bottom of a lake.

Zypern Suche nach Opfern eines Serienkillers (picture-alliance/AP Photo/P. Karadjias)

Cypriot police have discovered a decomposed body stuffed in a suitcase at the bottom of a quarry lake, believed to be the sixth victim of a suspected serial killer.

A Greek Cypriot army officer has already confessed to killing five foreign women and two of their daughters in a murder spree that has shaken the Mediterranean island. 

Police have so far recovered the bodies of four women and one girl, including the remains of two other bodies in suitcases dumped in the same lake.

The body found on Tuesday is believed to be that of missing a 31-year-old who came from the Philippines.

"A suitcase was found in the lake which on first examination appears to be the remains of a body in a state of decomposition," police spokesman Andreas Angelides told reporters. "This is a very important development... we will now proceed with identifying the body," he added.

Investigators pull the suitcase from a boat after finding it at the bottom of a quarry lake (picture-alliance/AP Photo/P. Karadjias)

Investigators pull the suitcase from a boat after finding it at the bottom of a quarry lake

Divers are still searching another lake for the remains of a six-year-old Filipina girl, whose mother's body has already been found.

In addition to the Philippines, the other victims were from Nepal and Romania.

Undetected for years

The murders went undetected for nearly three years until tourists found a body in a mine shaft brought up by heavy rains.

Listen to audio 02:15

Inside Europe: First serial murder case shocks Cyprus

That find led to the arrest on April 18 of a 35-year-old suspect, an army captain who has not been named.

The failure of authorities to initially investigate the missing persons cases has led to the sacking of the police chief and resignation of the justice minister.

Criticism has been particularly harsh since all the missing were foreign domestic workers considered to be on the margins of society. 

Officials said some of the murders may have been prevented had "negligent" officers properly investigated the first missing person's report in 2016.

Watch video 04:58

Discover the Mediterranean island of Cyprus

cw/se (AFP, AP, dpa)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Cyprus gas discoveries spark US-Russian gamesmanship

To counter Russian influence in the Eastern Mediterranean and Turkish ambivalence, the US is strengthening its involvement in the region's energy development. Diego Cupolo reports from Nicosia. (04.05.2019)  

Cyprus serial killer case: Police find body in suitcase

Investigators searching for victims of a suspected serial killer in Cyprus have found the remains of a woman at the bottom of a man-made lake. The body, weighted down inside a suitcase, is the fourth to be found so far. (28.04.2019)  

Cyprus police search for victims of suspected serial killer

The suspect has admitted to killing seven foreign women and children, mostly Filipino domestic workers, on the Mediterranean island. The murders only came to light after a German tourist found a body. (27.04.2019)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter registration  

Audios and videos on the topic

Inside Europe: First serial murder case shocks Cyprus  

Discover the Mediterranean island of Cyprus  

Related content

Schweiz Geiselnahme in Zürich - Drei Tote nach mehreren Schüssen

Swiss gunman, two hostages dead in Zurich 31.05.2019

Two female hostages and a gunman are dead after an early morning standoff in the Swiss capital.

Irland Dublin Journalist Ian Bailey mutmaßlicher Mörder von Sophie Toscan du Plantier

France tries British suspect in absentia over 1996 murder of film producer 27.05.2019

The murder trial of a Briton accused of murdering a French film producer in Ireland in 1996 is opening in Paris. The suspect is to be judged in absentia after Ireland ruled against his extradition.

Niederlande Vize-Justizminister Mark Harbers

Dutch minister resigns over asylum-seeker crime report 21.05.2019

The Dutch migration minister has quit after coming under fire over how crimes involving asylum-seekers were reported. Mark Harbers' ministry placed offenses such as sexual assault and murder under the term "other."

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  