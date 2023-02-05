Cyprus: Presidential election likely headed to a run-off

The presidential run-off would take place in one week's time. Former foreign minister Nikos Christodoulidis looks set to win the first round with approximately one-third of the vote.

The Cypriot presidential elections appears headed to a run-off Sunday after projections following the polls closing indicated as much.

The country's former foreign minister, Nikos Christodoulidis, is set to win the first round, with state broadcaster RIK forecasting he will secure between 30.5% and 33.5% of the vote.

A candidate would need more than 50% of the vote to win outright.

Who will qualify to compete against Christodoulidis, however, was not immediately clear, with two of the three front runners close together in the first projections.

A run-off would take place in one week, on February 12.

Three frontrunners, two spots in the runoff

Although there are a record 14 candidates, there are only two women contesting the elections.

The forerunners in the elections are former Foreign Minister Nikos Christodouldes, right-leaning Democratic Rally (DISY) party leader Averof Neophytou, and career diplomat Andreas Mavroyiannis, backed by the leftist Progressive Party of Working People (AKEL).

Christodoulides is regarded as the favorite, with exit polls reflecting as much.

Neophytou and Mavroyiannis were expected to secure between 26.5% and 29.5% of the vote, according to projections by state broadcaster Rik.

"All polls indicate that Christodoulides is going to the second round. I would be very much surprised if he didn't reach it," said Andreas Theophanous of the Cyprus Center for European and International Affairs. "And if he goes to the second round, he is predicted to win. Something radical has to happen to change this."

All three main contenders have been close associates of current President Nicos Anastasiades.

How does voting in Cyprus work?

Voting in the Cyprus presidential elections began on Sunday as the second term of incumbent conservative President Nicos Anastasiades comes to an end.

Polling stations opened at 7 a.m. local time (0500 GMT/UTC) on Sunday with voting ending at 6 p.m.

Anastasiades cannot run for a third term.

Corruption, economy top poll issues

Cyprus was split as a result of a Greek military coup in 1974 and following Turkish military involvement.

The voting on Sunday is only being held in the Greek Cypriot part of the island, also the region where EU law and regulations apply.

The issue of the decades-old division seems to have lost its hold over the polls as the voters now seem to be more concerned about the economy and corruption, especially after the cash-for-passports scandal.

"Corruption is at the core of the discussion, the economy and daily life. The Cyprus problem is a secondary issue," Giorgos Kentas, associate professor of international politics and governance at the University of Nicosia, told the AFP news agency.

Golden passports in Cyprus To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

ss, ar/msh (AFP, Reuters, dpa)