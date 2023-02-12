Cypriots have voted in a tight presidential runoff that pits seasoned diplomat Andreas Mavroyiannis against former Foreign Minister Nikos ChristodoulidesImage: Petros Karadjias/AP/dpa/picture alliance
Cyprus: Christodoulides, Mavroyiannis face off for top job
24 minutes ago
Major issues for Greek Cypriot voters have been the cost of living crisis, immigration and the peace process with the Turkish-dominated north. The ruling DISY party did not endorse either candidate in the runoff.
People in Cyprus voted on Sunday in a tightly contested presidential runoff, with former Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides facing off against seasoned diplomat Andreas Mavroyiannis.
Polling stations close at 6:00 p. m. local time (1600 GMT).
Mavroyiannis is backed by the communist AKEL party, while Christodoulides split away from the ruling conservative Democratic Rally (DISY) and has received support from a number of smaller centrist and right-wing parties. DISY candidate Averof Neofytou came third in the first round of voting last week, causing the party to be left out of the final stage of the presidential race for the first time in its history.
Cyprus's ruling party has not thrown its support behind either candidate in the runoff.
Andreas Theophanous of the Cyprus Center for European and International Affairs think tank said that many voters are likely to opt for "the least worse candidate — a characteristic in most elections, but more so in this one."
Electoral officials said that turnout had increased slightly compared to the first round, with 35.4% of registered voters having gone to the polls by noon.
Outgoing President Nicos Anastasiades urged Cypriots to come out "en masse to participate in this electoral process."
"This is our duty. The people decide, the majority decides and the minority respects," he said.