 Cyprus: British woman found guilty of false gang-rape claim | News | DW | 30.12.2019

News

Cyprus: British woman found guilty of false gang-rape claim

A British woman told police she was a gang-raped by 12 Israelis during a stay in a tourist hotspot in Cyprus. Now, a court has found her guilty of lying about the incident.

The defendant covers her face as she arrives at the Famagusta court house in Paralimni, Cyprus

A British woman who said she was gang-raped by a group of Israelis was found guilty of lying by a Cyprus court on Monday.

The court found that the woman, who was 19 at the time, lied about being sexually assaulted by 12 Israeli youths in her hotel room in the popular tourist destination of Ayia Napa in July.

Police arrested the woman on charges of public mischief after she retracted the initial rape claim. However, the woman said that she only withdrew the claim after persistent questioning without a lawyer present.

Announcing his verdict, judge Michalis Papathanasiou dismissed the woman's defense, saying that she made the claims because she was "ashamed" after finding out that some of the Israelis had videoed her having sex on their mobile phones.

He added that she tried to deceive the court with "convenient'' and "evasive'' statements in court.

Rights groups have been closely following the court case and members of the Network Against Violence Against Women held a protest outside the court during the trial, reported Cyprus newspaper Phileleftheros. The group claims that the woman has been abused by police, local justice and media since filing her complaint.

The woman's sentence will be announced by the court on January 7 with the charge of "public mischief" carrying a sentence of up to one year in prison and a fine of around €1700 ($1,900).

kmm/aw (Reuters,AP)

