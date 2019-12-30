 Cyprus: British teen sentenced over fake gang-rape claim | News | DW | 07.01.2020

News

Cyprus: British teen sentenced over fake gang-rape claim

A British woman accused of lying about being gang-raped in Cyprus has been given a four-month suspended jail sentence. The trial has caused widespread backlash over concerns that it was unfair.

The British woman arrives at court in December (Reuters/Y. Kourtoglou)

A Cypriot court handed a British woman found guilty of faking a gang rape claim to a four-month suspended sentence on Tuesday.

The woman was charged with "public mischief." She accused 12 Israeli youths of raping her in a hotel room, before retracting the accusation.

The case has caused uproar from the UK and rights groups over concerns that the trial was not fair.

The jail sentence is suspended for three years.

More to come...

ed/rt (AFP, Reuters)

