Cyprus: British teen sentenced over fake gang-rape claim

A Cypriot court handed a British woman found guilty of faking a gang rape claim to a four-month suspended sentence on Tuesday.

The woman was charged with "public mischief." She accused 12 Israeli youths of raping her in a hotel room, before retracting the accusation.

The case has caused uproar from the UK and rights groups over concerns that the trial was not fair.

The jail sentence is suspended for three years.

More to come...

