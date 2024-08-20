Cypriot YouTuber MEP stirs debate about island's division

Cypriot MEP and YouTuber Fidias Panayiotou has ignited controversy by making a video with a Turkish Cypriot influencer promoting reconciliation in Cyprus. He told DW he will continue doing what he "believes is right."

Last June, 24-year-old YouTuber Fidias Panayiotou became the most talked-about person in Cyprus when he was unexpectedly elected to the European Parliament.

Securing one of the six European Parliament seats allocated to the country, Panayiotou — who prefers to be referred to by his first name, Fidias, on social media — garnered a remarkable 19.3% of the vote.

His victory not only positioned him as the third biggest political force in Cyprus, but also sparked widespread discussion about the future of traditional political parties in the country and the influence of social media on politics.

Since August 14, Fidias has once again been at the centre of public debate in Cyprus. This time, the debate revolves around a video he posted on his social media channels addressing the Cyprus problem — the term used in Cyprus to describe the division of the island between the internationally recognized Republic of Cyprus and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, which is only recognized by Turkey, since the 1974 Turkish invasion of the island that was triggered by a Greek-led coup.

Highlighting the Cyprus problem

The video did not come completely out of the blue: Fidias had hinted at his intentions to "highlight the Cyprus problem in Europe" as early as July 17.

The 24-year-old (right) says he will continue using social media as a member of the European Parliament because he sees it as his "biggest weapon to use" in affecting the kind of change he wants to see Image: Petros Karadjias/AP/picture alliance

During an interview with a Cypriot news outlet, he said: "I will do something about the Cyprus problem, but I don't want it to be one-sided. I want Turkish Cypriots to see it and like it as well."

Fidias' "campaign" to internationalize the Cyprus problem materialized on August 14, when he released a video on his social media channels.

Influencers from different sides of the divide

In the video, Fidias and Ibrahim Beycanli, a Turkish Cypriot influencer known as Urban Cypriot, meet at the Ledra Street crossing point in Nicosia, the island's capital, to discuss the ongoing division of the island, which is often described as "the last divided country in Europe."

"This is such a small island, and we need to show our passports to cross to the other side," Beycanli said in the video.

The first crossing point on the Green Line — the UN-monitored buffer zone that divides the island — opened here in April 2003, allowing Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots to cross for the first time after 29 years of total separation.

Mutual distrust and deep-seated tension

Describing the mutual distrust between the two communities, the Turkish Cypriot influencer noted, "In the northern side, I've been manipulated to hate this guy," with the Greek Cypriot influencer adding that he too "was taught half of the history and have been manipulated to hate [Beycanli] too."

"If another war starts, perhaps they're going to make us kill each other," suggested Urban Cypriot, highlighting the deep-seated tension between the two communities of the island.

Fidias concludes with a poignant remark: "The world is moving so rapidly, but Cyprus is still stuck with this problem for so many years," reflecting on the decades of failed negotiations to resolve the Cyprus problem.

Backlash and fierce criticism

Fidias' attempt to address the Cyprus problem by incorporating the Turkish Cypriot perspective has triggered a polarized response, mostly among Greek Cypriots.

While the video quickly went viral, it was met with harsh criticism from those who advocate a hardline stance on the Cyprus issue. Many negative comments accused Fidias of promoting Turkish propaganda, committing treason and disregarding the history of the conflict. Others questioned his loyalty and patriotism, and even his military service in Cyprus' elite naval special unit.

A significant portion of the backlash centered on the timing of the video's release on August 14, the 50th anniversary of the second phase of Turkey's 1974 invasion, which solidified the division of the island.

Fidias and Ibrahim Beycanli, a Turkish Cypriot influencer, met at the Ledra Street crossing to discuss the ongoing division of the island Image: jehoede/Depositphotos/IMAGO

In addition, several comments condemned Fidias for disrespecting the memory of Solomos Solomou, a Greek Cypriot who was shot and killed by Turkish fire while attempting to remove a Turkish flag in the buffer zone during an anti-occupation protest on August 14, 1996.

Messages of support

But the young MEP also received hundreds of messages of support, mostly from those who advocate for a federal solution to the Cyprus problem. Some of these messages encouraged Fidias to continue his efforts, to challenge nationalism and bigotry, and to show the way for others to follow.

Charis Psaltis, professor of Social and Developmental Psychology at the University of Cyprus, praised Panayiotou on X, stating, "Well done. Keep up the good work in the effort to resolve the Cyprus Problem."

The video was even reposted by some of Fidias' political opponents in the European elections, such as Andromachi Sofocleous, a candidate for Volt Cyprus and an activist for the reunification of Cyprus.

Mixed reaction in the Turkish Cypriot community

Ahmet Aslim, director of Statica, a research and consultancy company in the north, told DW how the video was received by the Turkish Cypriot community. "There were many who supported it and many who were really displeased with Fidias using the word 'occupation' and they refer back to the 2004 referendum, saying that it was the Greek Cypriots who rejected it."

A monument marking 60 years of UNFICYP service in Cyprus. UN peacekeepers (UNFICYP) have been patrolling the Green Line since 1964, when the buffer zone was first introduced to prevent hostilities between Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots Image: Kostas Pikoulas/NurPhoto/picture alliance

In the referendum in question, voters in both communities were asked whether they approved a UN proposal to reunite the island. While the proposal was approved by 65% of Turkish Cypriot voters, an overwhelming majority (76%) of Greek Cypriots rejected it.

Fidias: 'I will continue doing what I believe is right'

Speaking to DW about the public reaction to his video, MEP Fidias Panayiotou said he found the comments very interesting as they highlight just how emotionally charged the Cyprus problem is.

"Everyone shares their own version of the Cyprus problem and their point of view," he told DW. "Personally, the negative comments didn't bother me because I know what I said is true. There are many things we weren't told, and we were taught only a part of the history."

He went on to say that the suffering has affected both Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots: "As Christ said, we must forgive and love and leave the past behind to focus on how we can move forward with forgiveness and love. I will continue doing what I believe is right."

Edited by: Aingeal Flanagan