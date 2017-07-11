Cyclone Yaas makes landfall in India

A powerful cyclone made landfall in eastern India on Wednesday, as disaster authorities warned of tidal surges and gusting winds above 155 kph (95 mph).

Over 1.5 million people in the eastern states of Odisha and West Bengal were evacuated ahead of Cyclone Yaas. Television showed rough seas and strong winds and rains lasting Odisha, while shops and homes were boarded up.

The Indian Meteorological Department said the "very severe cyclone" had begun landfall and will cross the two affected states by noon.

A satellite image shows Cyclone Yaas approaching India's eastern coast

The department said that landfall began around 9:00 am (3:30 GMT) and warned that it would generate waves higher than rooftops in some areas.

Yaas is the second storm to hit India within a week, after Cyclone Tauktae pummeled the western coast, resulting in mass evacuations and over 150 deaths.

This is a developing news story and will be updated.

lc/rs (Reuters, AFP)