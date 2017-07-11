Cyclone Shaheen disrupting flights in Oman, one child dead

Tropical Cyclone Shaheen bore down on Oman on Sunday, disrupting flights and halting movement on the roads of the capital Muscat to all but emergency services.

One child swept away by water was already declared dead. Another person has been reported missing.

Flights and schools were experiencing disruption.

As Cyclone Shaheen barreled towards the coast, wind speeds of up to 139 kilometers (86 miles) were clocked at its position, 65 kilometers from Muscat.

Check flights if transiting to or from Oman

Oman's airports tweeted earlier flights to and from the capital Muscat were suspended "to avoid any risks".

Later, the airport authority said, "Some flights have been rescheduled based on the airport procedures to avoid the direct impact of the weather situation."

The cyclone is expected to make landfall between 6:00 PM and 10:00 PM local time (1400 to 1800 GMT).

Oman and neighbors anticipate disruptions

Oman, an oil exporting nation of five million where most live in or near Muscat, had the power supply cut in al-Qurm, east of the capital, to avoid accidents and reported more than 2,700 people were put up in emergency shelters.

The civil aviation authority urged people to avoid low areas like valleys.

The Oman News Agency reported the country had declared a two-day national holiday on Sunday and Monday, shuttering schools, "due to the adverse climate conditions."

Neighboring countries like the United Arab Emirates National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority informed, "We would like to assure everyone that the concerned authorities are on high alert and prepared to deal with any upcoming tropical situation."

