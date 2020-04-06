 Cyclone Harold in Vanuatu destroys buildings, raises coronavirus fears | News | DW | 07.04.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Cyclone Harold in Vanuatu destroys buildings, raises coronavirus fears

The South Pacific island nation has ended social distancing measures to get people to safety as a tropical cyclone made landfall. There are fears that a relief operation could introduce COVID-19 to the isolated nation.

Devastation caused by cyclone Harold on Vanuatu (AFP/P. Carillo)

Tropical Cyclone Harold struck the South Pacific island of Vanuatu for a second day on Tuesday, destroying houses and downing telecommunications. The cyclone is expected to continue moving towards Fiji, where it is hoped it will make landfall with less intensity.

The powerful cyclone first hit Sana province on Monday, on an island north of Vanuatu's capital, Port Vila. Winds were as high as 235 km/h (146 mph) and communications were knocked out overnight.

Vanuatu's second largest city, Luganville, bore the brunt of the storm, with the roof of the council building ripped off and trees and other structures felled, according to pictures posted on social media. Luganville has a population of around 16,000.

Coronavirus fears increase

The havoc wreaked by the storm may also spell disaster for Vanuatu's desire to remain one of the few nations in the world not yet to have a confirmed case ofCOVID-19. Social distancing measures were lifted to get people to shelters but international aid may be necessary to rehouse and feed those affected.

"Tropical Cyclone Harold is going to affect COVID-19 preparations and responses a lot," said International Red Cross Vanuatu Secretary-General Jacqueline de Gaillan and the Red Cross's Carl Gustav Lorentsen wrote on Twitter. "We have a very limited health care system so we really need to take care."

Vanuatuan authorities are yet to assess the full scale of the damage or report on casualties. Cyclone Harold is expected to reach Fiji around 06:00 local time on Wednesday.

Cyclone Harold has already killed at least 27 people in the nearby Solomon Islands.

ed/ng (AFP, Reuters)Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Exposed: Why Vanuatu is the world's most 'at-risk' country for natural hazards

Vanuatu is the world's most at-risk country for natural hazards, according to a UN University WorldRiskIndex. And it's not just storms, earthquakes, volcanoes or tsunamis that are the problem. (17.03.2015)  

A year after Cyclone Idai, Zimbabwe still struggling

Cyclone Idai struck southeast Africa in March 2019, killing at least 1,300 people in Zimbabwe, Mozambique and Malawi. A year later, DW visited desperate survivors in Zimbabwe, where many are still living in tents. (14.03.2020)  

Related content

Vanuatu Luganville Wirbelsturm Zyklon Harold

Cyclone Harold in Vanuatu threatens disaster on several fronts 06.04.2020

A massive cyclone has prompted red alerts across the Pacific nation of Vanuatu. Fears of widespread destruction are compounded by concerns it might lead to the first introduction of COVID-19 there.

Brasilien Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Brazil is headed toward a 'perfect storm' 01.04.2020

Brazil's overburdened public health system is not only gearing up to fight the new coronavirus, but also two other epidemics. Meanwhile the president preaches against isolation measures.

England | Coronavirus | Britischer Premierminister Johnson auf Intensivstation verlegt

Coronavirus latest: Boris Johnson moves to intensive care 06.04.2020

World leaders have wished the UK PM a speedy recovery after he was moved to the ICU at a London hospital. In Germany, Angela Merkel said it was too soon to consider halting social distancing. Follow DW for more.

Advertisement