 Cyclone Fani hits India′s east coast after huge evacuation operation | News | DW | 03.05.2019

News

Cyclone Fani hits India's east coast after huge evacuation operation

The powerful Cyclone Fani has struck India's eastern coast, bringing high winds and torrential rain. More than a million people were taken to safety ahead of the storm.

Destroyed shops in Puri, India (picture-alliance/dpa/AP)

Tropical Cyclone Fani made landfall on the coast of the Indian state of Odisha at around 8 a.m. (0330 UTC), with forecasters predicting that the storm will cause widespread devastation.

The storm is the fiercest in the region since a 1999 cyclone that killed some 10,000 people in Odisha. It is expected to cause a storm surge, during which sea levels rise dramatically, sending destructive walls of water inland.

Read more:  Cyclone Fani makes landfall in India

  • Destroyed gas station in Puri (picture-alliance/dpa/AP)

    Cyclone Fani leaves path of destruction in India

    Destructive wind power

    This gas station in the town of Puri bore the brunt of Cyclone Fani's onslaught. Widespread devastation is expected along the cyclone's path as it heads inland. It hit the coast of Odisha state on Thursday morning, bringing wind gusts of up to 205 kilometers (127 miles) per hour. The storm is the most powerful to hit the region since a deadly one in 1999 that killed thousands.

  • Beach in Puri region with people looking at the incoming storm (picture-alliance/dpa/Sarangadhara Bishoi)

    Cyclone Fani leaves path of destruction in India

    Scenes of foreboding

    The cyclone had been expected for days and more than a million people have been moved from coastal regions in the state of Odisha to thousands of shelters. Schools and colleges in Odisha have been closed.

  • Food stall blown over (picture-alliance/dpa/AP)

    Cyclone Fani leaves path of destruction in India

    Blown away

    These stalls at the road's edge stood no chance of resisting the winds brought by Cyclone Fani. Power and water have also been cut off.

  • Abandoned house amid palms, lashed by wind (picture-alliance/AP Photo)

    Cyclone Fani leaves path of destruction in India

    Abandoned to its fate

    More than a million people in Odisha and hundreds of thousands more people in West Bengal have been given orders to flee. Fani is expected to move northeastwards toward Bangladesh, with the homes of 100 million people in its path.

  • Passengers in railway station (Reuters/R. De Chowdhuri)

    Cyclone Fani leaves path of destruction in India

    Transport problems

    Trains between Kolkata and Odisha were canceled ahead of Cyclone Fani, leaving many passengers stranded. The storm is the biggest since a cyclone in 1999 killed 10,000 people in Odisha.

    Author: Timothy Jones


India's National Disaster Response Force says around 1.2 million people have been moved from low-lying areas and are staying in nearly 4,000 shelters.

Winds brought by the cyclone were reportedly gusting at up to 205 kilometers (127 miles) per hour.

More to follow.

tj/msh (Reuters, AP)

Daily Bulletin registration form

