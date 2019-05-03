Cyclone Fani hits India's east coast after huge evacuation operation

Tropical Cyclone Fani made landfall on the coast of the Indian state of Odisha at around 8 a.m. (0330 UTC), with forecasters predicting that the storm will cause widespread devastation.

The storm is the fiercest in the region since a 1999 cyclone that killed some 10,000 people in Odisha. It is expected to cause a storm surge, during which sea levels rise dramatically, sending destructive walls of water inland.

Cyclone Fani leaves path of destruction in India Destructive wind power This gas station in the town of Puri bore the brunt of Cyclone Fani's onslaught. Widespread devastation is expected along the cyclone's path as it heads inland. It hit the coast of Odisha state on Thursday morning, bringing wind gusts of up to 205 kilometers (127 miles) per hour. The storm is the most powerful to hit the region since a deadly one in 1999 that killed thousands.

Cyclone Fani leaves path of destruction in India Scenes of foreboding The cyclone had been expected for days and more than a million people have been moved from coastal regions in the state of Odisha to thousands of shelters. Schools and colleges in Odisha have been closed.

Cyclone Fani leaves path of destruction in India Blown away These stalls at the road's edge stood no chance of resisting the winds brought by Cyclone Fani. Power and water have also been cut off.

Cyclone Fani leaves path of destruction in India Abandoned to its fate More than a million people in Odisha and hundreds of thousands more people in West Bengal have been given orders to flee. Fani is expected to move northeastwards toward Bangladesh, with the homes of 100 million people in its path.

Cyclone Fani leaves path of destruction in India Transport problems Trains between Kolkata and Odisha were canceled ahead of Cyclone Fani, leaving many passengers stranded. The storm is the biggest since a cyclone in 1999 killed 10,000 people in Odisha. Author: Timothy Jones



India's National Disaster Response Force says around 1.2 million people have been moved from low-lying areas and are staying in nearly 4,000 shelters.

Winds brought by the cyclone were reportedly gusting at up to 205 kilometers (127 miles) per hour.

More to follow.

tj/msh (Reuters, AP)

