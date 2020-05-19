Cyclone Amphan: Evacuation and shelter efforts in Bangladesh, India slowed by coronavirus

Several million people were taking shelter in Bangladesh and western India Wednesday as Cyclone Ampham approached the coast. The "super cyclone" has been described as the fiercest cyclone ever in the Bay of Bengal.

Heavy rain began to lash the area hours before the cyclone was expected to make ground. Bangladesh's disaster management officials had worked on a war footing to evacuate about two million people from coastal areas along the bay.

As the storm approached, evacuation efforts gave way to attempts to keep people safe in shelters.

People forced out of their houses

Evacuation and shelter efforts were hampered by social distancing measures put in place to slow the spread of coronavirus. Many people refused to go to shelters or leave their livestock, as they were afraid of contracting COVID-19.

"We have literally had to force people out of their homes, make them wear masks and put them in government buildings," a senior police official told Reuters news agency in West Bengal, an Indian state.

The effects of the cyclone are expected to be felt first in two Indian states and then cross the border to Bangladesh around midday local time.

Winds are predicted to reach 185 km/h (115 mph) when the cyclone makes landfall. The area has seen large cyclones and storms in the past: in 1970 Cyclone Bhola killed half a million people, and storms in 1999 and 2007 left thousands more dead.

