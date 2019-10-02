 Rickshaw drivers and elderly passengers celebrate German Unity with special tour | Germany| News and in-depth reporting from Berlin and beyond | DW | 02.10.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Germany

Rickshaw drivers and elderly passengers celebrate German Unity with special tour

A 160-kilometer journey along the Berlin Wall with elderly passengers celebrates German Unity and mobility at any age.

Cycling without Walls (DW/A. Davis)

October in Berlin isn't the best time for a leisurely bike ride. The cold, often rainy weather is enough to sour the mood of even the most experienced bikers.

But Frank "Fun" Wissenbach, 62, a self-proclaimed "good mood ambassador," pays no mind to the weather today. Even as it downpours, he's laser-focused on providing his two elderly passengers an exhilarating — if not wet — bicycle rickshaw tour around Teltow in Brandenburg, a town just south of Berlin.

"With me, it's always a good-vibes tour instead of just a bike tour," he says.

Frank is one of 25 rickshaw drivers this week who'll be making the 160-kilometer (100-mile) journey along the path of the Berlin Wall as part of "Cycling without Walls" project. Along the way, they'll pick up small groups of elderly passengers for short, hour-long tours of the bustling streets, canals, and forests the wall once divided.

The project has symbolic timing: East and West came together under one democratic German government on October 3, 1990.  November 9 marks the 30th anniversary of the toppling of the Berlin Wall, which divided Germany for nearly four decades.

"It's exciting to now have this path where the wall once stood and to rediscover so many historic events along the way," says Gabriele Meyer, the project's coordinator. "To experience that with the seniors and to get to know their stories is simply incredible."

Cycling without Walls (DW/A. Davis)

Ruth Alseiks, 90, and Helga Guduhn, 76, prepare to depart for their journey along the path of the Berlin Wall in Teltow, just south of Berlin.

‘It was terrible, but we survived'

One of the passengers along for the ride today is Helga Guduhn, 76, who remembers what it was like when traveling from West Berlin to a neighboring town was virtually impossible.

Though the communist East German regime prided itself on its planned economy and socialist ideology, it couldn't keep its citizens from fleeing to the West in the decade following the end of World War Two. So at midnight on August 13, 1961 — without notice — the East German government closed the border and erected a wall to keep them in.

"We lived near the wall and suddenly we couldn't get through," says Helga, who had family in East Berlin. "We were hardly ever able to get into the East [after that]."

"It was terrible, but we survived," she adds. "Now the border is open. And I'm just as open for everything."

Read moreReunified Germany is a nation of many faces and variable success

Cycling without Walls (DW/A. Davis)

Elderly rickshaw passengers normally wouldn't be able to traverse the bumpy path of the former Berlin Wall in the rain.

Mobility for All

That's clear by the smile on Helga's face as the group weaves in and out of former border checkpoints on the path of the Berlin Wall, which is now a nicely paved bike trail.

It's not only that she's now able to cross the border without special permission, she says. Normally confined to a wheelchair, the bicycle rickshaw gives her a chance to be more mobile than she has been in years.

In fact, that's the entire premise of "Cycling without Age," the Danish non-profit organization that launched "Cycling without Walls." What began in 2013 as a small initiative with just five volunteer rickshaw drivers has spread to dozens of countries around the world, including everywhere in the European Union, as well as Canada, the United States and Brazil.

As the organization prepares to enter a new decade of providing innovative mobility solutions to seniors, "Cycling without Walls" celebrates mobility for all at any age, says project coordinator Gabriele Meyer.

"I was 14 when the wall fell — I lived it and remember my mother saying 'To be in Berlin right now!'" she says. "That in Germany we can do without a wall, when other countries are building one — it's great to experience [this project] like that."

DW recommends

Angela Merkel hails Germany's progress since fall of Berlin Wall

The chancellor said much has been achieved since the two Germanys were reunited in 1990. Ahead of German Unity Day, Angela Merkel called for equal living conditions between the east and the rest of the country. (28.09.2019)  

Reunified Germany is a nation of many faces and variable success

Two decades after the Cold War, Germany has made great progress in overcoming social divisions. But whether true unity has been achieved depends on whom you ask. We examine what reunification does and could mean. (27.09.2010)  

WWW links

Cycling without Age

"Cycling without Walls" map

Route of the bike tour around Berlin Wall to celebrate Day of German Unity in 2019

Related content

Udo Lindenberg 1983 in der DDR

Rocker Udo Lindenberg: A nightmare for East German authorities 02.10.2019

After being banned from East Germany for years, the rock star and committed peace activist managed to be invited to perform in East Berlin in 1983. Lindenberg is now awarded Germany's Order of Merit.

Advertisement

Germany

German class action lawsuit over VW emissions begins

Shooting at Bavarian supermarket leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

Rickshaw drivers and elderly passengers celebrate German Unity with special tour

German astronaut Alexander Gerst receives Great Cross of Merit