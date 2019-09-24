 Cycling: Mads Pedersen rides through the rain to claim stunning world title | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 29.09.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Sports

Cycling: Mads Pedersen rides through the rain to claim stunning world title

In a surprise result, the Danish rider stole in with a strong finish to become world champion. The race headlines were dominated by the weather though, which caused problems for all involved.

Großbritannien RAD-WM 2019 Mads Pedersen (Imago Images/S. Sirotti)

On a rain-drenched road with cycling's world title on the line, Denmark's Mads Pedersen emerged the surprise victor.

The 23-year-old delivered an impressive late burst at the end of the 261km course to leave Matteo Trentin of Italy and Switzerland's Stefan Kung trailing.

"That's an unbelievable day, I didn't expect this morning," Pedersen said afterwards. "It's every rider's dream to wear the rainbow jersey. For me to do it now is unbelievable."

The race was shortened on Sunday morning as relentless rain flooded some of the narrow roads in Yorkshire. Astoundingly, only 46 of the 182 starters finished the race as a result of the brutal conditions.

Many struggled with the conditions that made the course harder to navigate and some of the local area into a quagmire. 

Pre-race favorite Mathieu van der Poel was set for victory, but cracked late on in remarkable fashion. Three-time world champion Peter Sagan left his attack too late and finished fifth. "Oh well," said Sagan, who missed out on becoming the first ever four-time world road race champion. And defending world champion Alejandro Valverde looked worse for wear as he pulled out with a 100km left.

jh/mf (AFP, Reuters)

Related content

Nazir Jaser

UCI World Road Cycling Championships: Nazir Jaser rides against the shadows of the past 24.09.2019

In 2015, Syria's national cycling team fled the war in their country. Nazer Jasir even sold his racing bike in order to fund his escape. Now he's at the Road World Championships in England – and ready to make his mark.

RAD-WM 2019 - Einzelzeitfahren Elite Maenner - Remco Evenepoel

Remco Evenepoel: The new Eddy Merckx? 25.09.2019

Belgium is electrified by a 19-year-old. Remco Evenepoel has won time-trial silver in Yorkshire, but that's just another day in the life of Belgium's latest cycling super talent, who was still a footballer two years ago.

Afghan BMX club votes for a better future 27.09.2019

Some 9.6 million Afghan voters go to the polls on Saturday. Afghan cycling and skate clubs are conducting a grassroots promotion of the election under a slogan of "peace and freestyle."

Advertisement
Instagram Logo Neu (Instagram)

DW Kick Off on Instagram

News and background stories from football and the rest of the world of sports, from Germany's international broadcaster.  

Deutschland Negativ-Journalistenpreis «Verschlossenen Auster» geht an Facebook (picture alliance/dpa/K. Nietfeld)

DW Kick off on Facebook

This is the place to come to find all of our Bundesliga and other football-related content on Facebook.  

Social Media Twitter Logo Symbolbild (picture alliance/ANP)

DW Sports on Twitter

News and background stories from football and the rest of the world of sports, from Germany's international broadcaster.  

Fussball 1.Bundesliga Saison 17/18 - FC Bayern Muenchen vs Hannover 96 (picture-alliance/Pressefoto ULMER/Markus Ulmer)

DW Bundesliga on Alexa

Want to hear what we think about the latest Bundesliga matchday? Just ask your Alexa device to play the audio of our opinion piece.  