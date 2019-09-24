Cycling: Mads Pedersen rides through the rain to claim stunning world title

On a rain-drenched road with cycling's world title on the line, Denmark's Mads Pedersen emerged the surprise victor.

The 23-year-old delivered an impressive late burst at the end of the 261km course to leave Matteo Trentin of Italy and Switzerland's Stefan Kung trailing.

"That's an unbelievable day, I didn't expect this morning," Pedersen said afterwards. "It's every rider's dream to wear the rainbow jersey. For me to do it now is unbelievable."

The race was shortened on Sunday morning as relentless rain flooded some of the narrow roads in Yorkshire. Astoundingly, only 46 of the 182 starters finished the race as a result of the brutal conditions.

Many struggled with the conditions that made the course harder to navigate and some of the local area into a quagmire.

Pre-race favorite Mathieu van der Poel was set for victory, but cracked late on in remarkable fashion. Three-time world champion Peter Sagan left his attack too late and finished fifth. "Oh well," said Sagan, who missed out on becoming the first ever four-time world road race champion. And defending world champion Alejandro Valverde looked worse for wear as he pulled out with a 100km left.

