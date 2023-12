They call it a "revolution of the right" and challenge the political establishment in Western democracies. Do politicians like Donald Trump or Javier Milei offer more than just strong words? Our guests: Karolina Wigura (sociologist, Poland); Matthew Karnitschnig (journalist, USA); Rob Savelberg (journalist, Netherlands)

Image: DW

Karolina Wigura

is a Member of the Board of Kultura Liberalna Foundation, which publishes one of Poland’s leading weeklies, and Associate Professor in Sociology at the University of Warsaw.

Image: DW

Matthew Karnitschnig

is Politico’s chief Europe correspondent, based in Berlin.

Image: DW

Rob Savelberg

is correspondent for Germany and Central Europe at the Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf.