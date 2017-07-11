Custodial deaths in India, a toxic play of power and class

In the last two decades, 1,888 custodial deaths have been reported across India, with 893 cases registered against police personnel while a mere 358 personnel were formally accused.

Just 26 policemen were convicted in this period, official records show.

Data compiled by the country's Crime in India reports from 2001-2020, showed that 76 custodial deaths were reported last year.

The state that reported the highest number of such deaths in 2020 was Gujarat, with 15, followed by Uttar Pradesh. No convictions were reported last year.

Doubts over official statistics

And yet in 2019, approximately five people died in custody every day, according to a report by the National Campaign Against Torture (NCAT). Cases documented by the NCAT suggest the situation is far worse than is shown in the Crime in India statistics, with the NCAT report suggesting as many deaths occurred in 2019 as the country's official crime bureau believes occurred over a 20-year period.

There have been scores of horrific cases of custodial deaths in India in the recent past but the death of a youth, Altaf, in a police station in northern Uttar Pradesh, created a storm earlier this month.

While police claim that the 22-year-old Muslim man hung himself from a tap in the washroom just two feet above the ground using the drawstring of jacket hood, his family alleges that he had been murdered and demanded that the Central Bureau of Investigation carry out an inquiry into his death.

There have been other cases that have startled the nation. In June last year, both the father, P. Jeyaraj, 58, and his son Bennix, 38, were arrested for allegedly violating COVID-19 lockdown rules by keeping their store open past the allowed hours in Tamil Nadu.

Two days later, they died of alleged police brutality. The growing outrage across the country over their deaths put a massive spotlight on custodial deaths reviving demands for police accountability.

Civil rights lawyers, NGOs and former police officers working in this area believe that not all deaths in judicial custody are the result of torture or beatings, and can be attributed to ailments or medical negligence. But those in police custody tend to be the result of violence.

Police officers found guilty in custodial deaths often manage to escape punishment, and the victim's relatives are seldom provided with remunerative compensation.

In the case of police custody, the accused is held in a police station lockup while judicial custody means that he or she is in the custody of a magistrate and is kept in jail. Police have to present the accused before a magistrate within 24 hours of the arrest.

"The high incidence of death in custody demonstrates complete acceptance of violence as the universal first response used in investigations at police stations," Maja Daruwala, chief editor of the India Justice Report and advisor to the Commonwealth Human Rights Initiative, told DW.

"It also signals acceptance of illegality and impunity within the force by those with the responsibility of supervising the force."

Torture a routine practice says rights group

Civil liberties outfit, the People's Union for Democratic Rights (PUDR), which has been investigating incidents of deaths in police custody and publishing reports since the 1980s, said it found immense resistance on the part of the police department in registering complaints against accused officers while assisting families of victims of custodial deaths.

Deaths, PUDR said, were most commonly the unintentional consequences of custodial torture, which in turn was part of routine police practice.

"There has been open defiance of court orders. The Supreme Court had given clear directions last year for the installation of CCTV cameras in every police station across the country, but is facing a hard time itself obtaining compliance affidavits from various states," Radhika Chitkara, PUDR's secretary, told DW.

In August, the Chief Justice of India, N. V. Ramana, expressed concerns at incidents of human rights violations occurring at police stations, emphasizing that custodial deaths and other forms of police atrocities were occurring.

"Lack of effective legal representation at the police stations is a huge detriment to arrested or detained persons," Ramana said.

"Going by the recent reports, even the privileged are not spared third degree treatment."

Rule of law violated

Yet another disturbing aspect of custodial deaths was that at least two in three prisoners in India are from the Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes or Other Backwards Classes, according to prison data.

In many cases those from marginalized castes and poorer sections of society were usually on the receiving end, and more likely to get tortured, compared to someone who had financial or political influence.

NCAT analysis showed that 125 people who died in custody in 2019 belonged to the poor and marginalized communities. They included 13 from Dalit — a name for people belonging to the lowest caste in India — and tribal communities, while 15 others were Muslims.

The report also stated that out of the 111 documented custodial deaths, 55 were from suicide. In the case of alleged suicides, Uttar Pradesh topped the charts, followed by Andhra Pradesh.

"So, what is missing here that will make authorities work humanely? It is the element of accessibility. The system of justice delivery is just not accessible to common citizens" V. N. Rai, former police chief and director of the Indian police academy, told DW.

In Rai's reckoning, there were enough safeguards with respect to arrest but nothing has changed the "brutal policing in intent and profile."

"We have reached the optimum in terms of reigning the authority with accountability. It is time to optimize the accessibility of citizens to invoke a time-bound justice protocol," said Rai.

The increasing number of custodial deaths with little to no police accountability has shed light on the systemic flaws that have eroded the justice system and compounded human rights violations.

