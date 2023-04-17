  1. Skip to content
Curbing deforestation in DR Congo conflict region

Zanem Nety Zaidi
19 minutes ago

Joseph Tsongo, a war survivor, is an environmental activist working in refugee camps in Goma. With the project "adopt a tree, not a weapon" he seeks to convince camp inhabitants to stop felling trees to produce charcoal.

