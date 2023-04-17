Curbing deforestation in DR Congo conflict region

Nature and EnvironmentDemocratic Republic of CongoCurbing deforestation in DR Congo conflict regionTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoNature and EnvironmentDemocratic Republic of CongoZanem Nety Zaidi19 minutes ago19 minutes agoJoseph Tsongo, a war survivor, is an environmental activist working in refugee camps in Goma. With the project "adopt a tree, not a weapon" he seeks to convince camp inhabitants to stop felling trees to produce charcoal.https://p.dw.com/p/4PxxcAdvertisement