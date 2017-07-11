Cuba revokes Spain's EFE news agency credentials

Cuban authorities on Saturday revoked the credentials of journalists working for the Spanish news agency EFE, its local editor-in-chief said.

Atahualpa Amerise, head of EFE's Cuba bureau, said authorities didn't provide "the exact reason" why they would be barred from reporting.

"When we asked why, they pointed to the regulations on foreign press," Amerise said. "They haven't told us whether it's temporary or permanent," he added.

Amerise said it was the first time such an order had been given to a foreign press office in Cuba.

The decision comes a month and a half after the accreditation of EFE's editorial coordinator in Havana was withdrawn.

EFE's local bureau has three editors, a photographer and a videographer.

Watch video 03:06 What happened to Cuba's budding protest movement?

Protests calling for release of political prisoners

Planned anti-government demonstrations by the opposition are due on Monday.

The protests are aimed at putting pressure on the government to release political prisoners.

Cuban officials, however, deny the existence of political prisoners in the country. They consider the opposition illegitimate and allege it is financed by the United States.

The rallies are planned to take place on the same day Cuba, hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic and the US embargo, reopens its borders to international visitors.

In July, unprecedented street protests rocked Cuba as people took the streets shouting "freedom" and "we are hungry."

The protests left one person dead, dozens of injured and 1,175 arrested. Half are still in jail, says the human rights group Cubalex.

sri/fb (AFP, EFE)