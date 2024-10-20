Cuba: Hurricane Oscar makes landfall amid power outage

Cuba has been grappling with a power outage for three days.

Hurricane Oscar made landfall on Sunday evening in Cuba as the country continues to grapple with a power outage.

Forecasters said five to 10 inches (13-25 cm) of rain are expcted across eastern Cuba through Tuesday, with some areas going up to 15 inches.

What do we know about the hurricane?

Hurricane Oscar hit Great Inagua island southeastern Bahams earlier on Sunday, according to the the United States' National Hurricane Center (NHC).

The NHC said the storm's center arrived in the Cuban province of Guantanamo, near the city of Baracoa, on Sunday evening. Its maximum sustained winds were near 80 mph (130 kph).

Cuba continues to grapple with blackout

Cuban Energy Minister Vicente de la O Levy said in a press conference he hopes that the country's electricity grid will be restored on Monday or Tuesday morning.

However, he said that the arrival of Oscar will bring "an additional incovenience" to repair efforts as the hurricane will hit a "region of strong (electricity) generation."

This is a developing news story and will be updated.

sdi/jsi (AFP, AP)