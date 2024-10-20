Cuba: Hurricane Oscar makes landfall amid power outage

Cuba has been grappling with a power outage for three days.

Hurricane Oscar made landfall on Sunday evening in Cuba as the country continues to grapple with a power outage.

Forecasters said five to 10 inches (13-25 cm) of rain are expcted across eastern Cuba through Tuesday, with some areas going up to 15 inches.

Hurricane Oscar hit the southeastern Bahams earlier on Sunday, according to the the United States' National Hurricane Center (NHC).

This is a developing news story and will be updated.

sdi/jsi (AFP, AP)