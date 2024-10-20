  1. Skip to content
Cuba: Hurricane Oscar makes landfall amid power outage

October 21, 2024

Cuba has been grappling with a power outage for three days.

Woman working in restaurant during blackout in Havana, Cuba
Hurricane Oscar made landfall in Cuba amid a massive blackoutImage: Norlys Peres/REUTERS

Hurricane Oscar made landfall on Sunday evening in Cuba as the country continues to grapple with a power outage.

Forecasters said five to 10 inches (13-25 cm) of rain are expcted across eastern Cuba through Tuesday, with some areas going up to 15 inches.

Hurricane Oscar hit the southeastern Bahams earlier on Sunday, according to the the United States' National Hurricane Center (NHC).

This is a developing news story and will be updated.

sdi/jsi (AFP, AP)