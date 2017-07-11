Cuba confirms death of man at antigovernment protests

One man died and several others were injured during antigovernment protests in Havana, the Cuban Interior Ministry said Tuesday.

The interior ministry said it "mourns the death" of a 36-year-old named as Diubis Laurencio Tejeda.

Tejeda died after a clash between protesters and police in the Arroyo Naranjo municipality on the outskirts of Havana. Authorities said an unspecified number of people were arrested and there were several people wounded, including some police officers.

Protests enter third day

Antigovernment protests broke out on Sunday, continuing on Monday and Tuesday, and have been met with a wave of arrests, as well as allegations of police brutality.

The unrest has destabilized the island in recent days as protesters expressed anger over food shortages, the increasing costs of living and other grievances against the government.

Watch video 04:11 Monica Rivero Cabrera: No single cause for unrest in Cuba

