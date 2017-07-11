Cuba confirms death of man at antigovernment protests

Thousands of demonstrators have taken to the streets in recent days in protest at food shortages and rising prices. The Cuban Interior Ministry said it "mourns the death" of Diubis Laurencio Tejeda.
Hundreds of supporters of the government took to the streets while hundreds more protested against ongoing food shortages
One man died and several others were injured during recent antigovernment protests in Havana, the Cuban Interior Ministry said Tuesday.
The interior ministry said it "mourns the death" of a 36-year-old named as Diubis Laurencio Tejeda.
Tejeda died after a clash between protesters and police in the Arroyo Naranjo municipality on the outskirts of Havana. Authorities said an unspecified number of people were arrested and there were several people wounded, including some police officers.
Antigovernment protests broke out on Sunday, continuing on Monday and Tuesday, and have been met with a wave of arrests, as well as allegations of police brutality.
The unrest has destabilized the island in recent days as protesters expressed anger over food shortages, the increasing costs of living and other grievances against the government.
Cuba is currently grappling with its worst economic crisis since the fall of the Soviet Union and a record number of COVID-19 cases.
jsi/rt (AP, AFP, Reuters)