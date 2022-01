REV

CS Santosh on life after death

With three Dakar finishes under his belt, CS Santosh is one of India’s most accomplished motorsport athletes. At the 2021 Dakar, he suffered a horrific crash, which left him with physical injuries, memory loss and more. Here he talks to us about his battle with depression, and his fight to someday get back on his motorcycle in order to go racing in the dunes again.