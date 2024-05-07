Cruise ships: green image - bad reputation?

Cars and TransportationMexicoCruise ships: green image - bad reputation?To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoCars and TransportationMexicoEvelyn McClafferty07/05/2024July 5, 2024The cruise industry is growing rapidly. Over 30 billion US-dollars in revenue is expected this year. We present the largest cruise ship in the world and ask: What is actually driving all this hype and is it harming the environment?https://p.dw.com/p/4hmUfAdvertisement