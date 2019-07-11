Cruise ship rescues 111 migrants off Greece

The Marella Discovery picked up 111 migrants, including 33 children, near Greece's Peloponnese peninsula. Despite a large fall in migrants crossing the Mediterranean, six people die each day making the journey.
A Maltese-registered cruise ship sailing close to the Greek mainland has rescued more than a hundred migrants, the country's coast guard said on Sunday.
The migrants were picked up by the Marella Discovery, an 11-deck luxury liner equipped with swimming pools, a casino and a theater.
The migrants' boat was found in distress on Saturday evening, some 74 kilometers (40 nautical miles) off Greece's Peloponnese peninsula.
Read more: Alleged migrant smugglers arrested on Greek islands
Of the 111 people on board, 33 were children.
The coast guard did not say which countries the migrants were from or where their boat departed.
Migrants taken to Greek port
The passengers were taken to the Greek port of Kalamata.
Two of the migrant boat's operators were arrested.
Several times a week, boatloads of people — many of them from Africa — attempt to cross the Mediterranean Sea for a better life in Europe.
Greece, Italy and Spain have borne the brunt of the influx of newcomers over the past decade, many of whom are picked up by migrant rescue ships operated by European charities.
A failure by European Union states to agree an effective disembarkation procedure has prompted Italy's populist government to ban several migrant ships from docking at the country's ports.
Read more: Refugees sent to Libya under EU deal face 'catastrophic' conditions
Migrant crossings falling
Although the number of migrants attempting the perilous journey has fallen from 362,000 in 2016 to 116,000 in 2018, an average of six migrants die every day in the Mediterranean, the UN High Commissioner for Refugees reports.
Already this year, at least 426 men, women and children have died during the crossing, according to the French medical charity Doctors Without Borders (MSF).
MSF and the NGO SOS Mediterranee on Sunday announced they would resume migrant rescues with the 69-meter Ocean Viking ship.
The two groups' previous ship, Aquarius, discontinued its work in December following hostility from several European governments.
Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
Carole Rackete says she is concerned about the rhetoric used by Italian interior minister Matteo Salvini over the migrant rescue crisis. The German captain was arrested after forcing her ship into an Italian port. (06.07.2019)
Croatia has consistently denied illegally deporting refugees to neighboring Bosnia-Herzegovina. But in a recent TV interview, the Croatian president admitted border guards were forcing migrants back over the border. (14.07.2019)
Humanitarian group SOS Mediterranee says it has relaunched migrant rescues off Libya, seven months after it was forced to abandon its activities. The new mission comes after a standoff between Italy and Sea-Watch 3. (21.07.2019)
Germany's foreign minister says willing EU countries should redistribute migrants saved in the Mediterranean Sea. Some EU countries have vehemently opposed any form of redistribution in recent years. (13.07.2019)
UN agencies have appealed to European countries to restart government rescue operations for migrants in the Mediterranean Sea. More needs to be done to improve inhumane conditions for displaced people in Libya as well. (12.07.2019)
Facing the risk of exploitation, violence and torture, aid groups warn Libya is not a safe country for refugees. They argue that is reason enough for the EU not to send asylum-seekers back to the country. (15.07.2019)
Italy's foreign minister has called for recent problems posed by mass migration to be solved within a European framework. Italy has borne the brunt of a huge influx of migrants to Europe that erupted in 2015. (14.07.2019)