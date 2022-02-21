Cruise industry: No smooth sailing post-COVID

Before the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, cruise holidays were the fastest-growing sector of the tourism industry. Major operators including TUI Cruises, MSC and Aida recorded solid earnings. But when the pandemic hit, the industry almost came to a complete standstill: Out of the 400 large cruise ships ordinarily operated by travel companies though the world, some 90% were docked.

Today, the industry has recovered somewhat, with two-thirds of vessels back at sea. TUI Cruises was one of the few companies to continue offering trips from July 2020 onwards. It says that currently, five out of seven of its flagship cruise ships are in operation. But planning ahead is difficult, as holidaymakers are now opting for last-minute bookings, says company spokeswoman Friederike Grönemeyer.

Self-service buffets abroad TUI ships are a thing of the past

Strict hygiene measures in place

On a typical cruise, passengers and crew members remain aboard a luxury liner for days on end. Companies have implemented a raft of measures to minimize the risk of coronavirus contagion during such voyages. Holidaymakers and staff must take COVID-19 tests before embarking and during the trip, in accordance with Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) guidelines. To further reduce the infection risk, buffets have been scrapped and masks have been made mandatory. The use of electronic key cards and smartphone apps, meanwhile, allows for guests to be tracked to better halt infection chains.

Despite these precautions, several cruises run by Aida, TUI-Cruises and MSC had to be canceled this year when passengers fell ill with COVID-19. Only a handful of infections were recorded, says spokeswoman Grönemeyer, who maintains that the hygiene measures put in place are proving effective. Even so, travelers wishing to embark on cruises will soon face even stricter rules. As of February 23, a booster certification will be necessary for anyone who received a second vaccine dose over 3 months ago.

Earlier this year, the Aida Nova cruise liner was forced to remain in Lisbon after passengers contracted COVID-19

Full steam ahead

Cruise lines have been severely hit by the global coronavirus outbreak. In Germany alone, passenger numbers plummeted from 3.7 million in 2019 to 1.4 in 2020. In 2021, the industry came to a near-standstill. All the while, companies face significant fixed costs for maintaining and repairing ships.

Although revenue and running costs have diverged drastically, many cruise lines and industry experts are optimistic about the future. "The [cruise line] industry will grow even more," Ulrich Reinhardt, professor at Germany's West Coast University of Applied Sciences, told DW. For many people, going on a cruise remains a "dream holiday, " — and many passengers who go on such a trip once are likely to return for another, says Reinhardt.

Professor Ulrich Reinhardt predicts steady industry growth ahead

Cruise industry boom could have advantages

Bernhard Jans, who has spent over 20 years as a consultant and quality manager in the cruise industry, believes the sector will grow even stronger after the pandemic. "The ship itself will become the main attraction, affording a holiday experience [in itself]; it will become something akin to a holiday resort with an amusement park feel to it," he told DW.

Today's cruise ships put on live shows, boast bars and clubs, offer sundecks and pools, alongside entertainment options for children and teens. Often, passengers will opt for all-inclusive deals that cover food and drink as well. While the notion of spending an entire holiday aboard a cruise ship has gained popularity, the pandemic is expected to accelerate this trend.

Many cruise ships are like floating holiday resorts

In the past, boat cruises were a luxurious novelty for the few. Over the last 20 years, however, they have become a readily available holiday option for the masses, says Bernhard Jans. Their focus has shifted from targeting intrepid explorers to offering a floating holiday resort experience.

Jans says the development should be welcomed, as fewer hotels and amusement parks need to be built all over the world. That way, he argues, plenty of "nature and natural habitats can be preserved." Tourists keen on seeing these places can come visit them on their own, without having to board a mighty cruise ship.

Many cruise lines, meanwhile, are working hard to shed their image as major polluters. The latest generation of ships are becoming ever more eco-friendly. Companies are buying vessels that have smaller and more efficient engines and are capable of properly filtering exhaust fumes and wastewater. It is also becoming more common for docked liners to use shore-side electricity instead of keeping their own diesel engine running.

Time for an eco-friendly rethink?

Cruise lines "should use this [pandemic-induced] lull to deal with sustainability and ecological issues, and take seriously criticism directed at the phenomenon of mass tourism," says Sven Gross, professor at Germany's Harz University of Applied Sciences. More and more Germans attach great importance to these issues in everyday life and when planning vacations, he told DW.

Professor Sven Groß says incremental changes are not enough

TUI Cruises spokeswoman Friederike Grönemeyer concurs. "We have noticed that over the past years, customers have been paying greater attention to these questions when booking cruises but also onboard in conversation with the captain." Her company has reacted by giving passengers the opportunity help reduce their ecological footprint, says Grönemeyer. They can use water dispensors instead of minibars, and cut back on the use of fresh towels and bed linens.

While these are promising developments, Reinhardt doubts they will fundamentally change the nature of cruise holidays. "Vacations are an annual highlight; holidaymakers want to relax and get a break from their humdrum lives," says Reinhardt. "That is why most vacationers switch off their [environmental] conscience." Most holidaymakers are only open to making eco-friendly concession "if this does not diminish their enjoyment or cost them extra money." Reinhardt says he expects real change will only come when cruise lines offer new, innovative holiday experiences.

"Environmental protection and sustainability are not on the minds of [ordinary] cruise ship passengers," says Bernhard Jans. These issues are typically important to those who are not interested in such cruises in the first place, says Jans. Still, he reasons that cruise lines will benefit economically if vacationers are made to feel they can enjoy cruises "without having a guilty conscience."