Crufts Dog Show: Head and tail above the rest
Perfectly groomed, obedient and well-behaved: 18,000 dogs and their owners are competing for the coveted title of "Best in Show" at the four-day Crufts Dog Show in Birmingham, UK.
Gone to the dogs
Chin up, chest out: A dog owner coaxes her cocker spaniel into position on the first day of Crufts. The dog show, held in Birmingham, is the biggest in the world, and an institution for owners and breeders. People travel from all over the world to take part in the four-day event. This year, around 18,000 dogs are registered to compete.
Fashionable knitwear
It's cold in Birmingham, but that's not the only reason these dogs arrived dressed in woolly hats and coats. The dogs' owners have lovingly bathed, brushed and blow-dried their animals' fur for the show, and they don't want the weather to ruin it.
Waiting for the main event
Two long-haired toy poodles wait to make their entrance on the first day of Crufts. The main event isn't until Sunday, when the judges award the coveted title of Best in Show.
Flying carpet
Alfie, a Bergamasco shepherd, is flying high over these training jumps. Crufts is organized by the British Kennel Club, and dogs are judged in a number of different categories. They are assessed for obedience and skill, as well as beauty and breeding.
Dressed like a champ
Echo, an English cocker spaniel, sports a shiny red cloak that wouldn't look out of place on the victors' podium. This year, the first day of Crufts was dedicated to hunting dogs. Utility, working and pastoral dogs were also be judged in later events.
Good boy!
This Coton de Tulear, also known as the "Royal Dog of Madagascar," is given a treat by its owner shortly before it is shown in the arena of the National Exhibition Centre in Birmingham.
Who's the fairest of them all?
Groomed and styled: Daniel, an American cocker spaniel, is seen here having his hair combed and smoothed before his appearance. His owner has also dressed up for the occasion.
Dogs on the catwalk
The dog show was established in London in 1891 by Charles Cruft. Every year since then, thousands of spectators have watched dogs compete in a variety of presentations and competitions. Here, a juror evaluates the performances of four dachshunds.
All things come to those who wait
Every year, there are complaints from animal rights activists about the Crufts Dog Show. They warn that overbreeding causes problems for animals — respiratory issues, for example. Crufts insists that it only promotes the breeding of healthy dogs.