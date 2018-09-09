 Crowded ferry sinks in Iraq, dozens drown | News | DW | 21.03.2019

News

Crowded ferry sinks in Iraq, dozens drown

A ferry carrying over 200 people capsized in the Tigris River near Mosul, with many women and children losing their lives, Iraqi officials said. The passengers had reportedly been celebrating the Kurdish New Year.

Fishermen on the Tigris near Mosul (picture-alliance/NurPhoto/S. Backhaus)

Over 70 people drowned when an overcrowded ferry capsized and sank in northern Iraq near the city of Mosul, Iraqi authorities said on Thursday. Rescuers were still working to retrieve survivors from the Tigris River.

"The capacity of the boat was 50 people, but it sank because the number of people aboard reached around 200," Iraqi lawmaker Abdel-Rehim al-Shamari said. Other sources later said it was not clear how many people were on board.

Officials fear that the death toll could rise. Most of the victims were women and children who could not swim. At least 30 people were rescued but many remain missing, according to the Health Ministry.

The vessel carried several families who were celebrating Nowruz, the Kurdish New Year, which is traditionally marked by going for a picnic on the 21 of March. They were taking the ferry boat across the river to reach a popular picnic area.

Heavy rain in recent days had caused the water levels on the Tigris to rise.

dj/msh (Reuters, dpa, AFP)

