CrossFit Athlete Mariana Meza - My Body is my Temple

Functional fitness is Mariana Meza’s great passion in life. The sport has gone from being a fitness sensation, begun by CrossFit LLC, to a global competitive discipline. Sports Life follows Mariana through the Functional Fitness World Championships in her home country of Mexico, to find out how the sport helped her overcome stereotypes and reach her physical potential.
