CrossFit Athlete Mariana Meza - My Body is my Temple

January 23, 2023

Functional fitness is Mariana Meza’s great passion in life. The sport has gone from being a fitness sensation, begun by CrossFit LLC, to a global competitive discipline. Sports Life follows Mariana through the Functional Fitness World Championships in her home country of Mexico, to find out how the sport helped her overcome stereotypes and reach her physical potential.

Sports Life

What is sport all about? Some may say it is winning. But it is much more than that.
SportsDecember 12, 202200:35 min
Sports Life — Speak the Global Language of Sport

Sports Life presents sports stories, interviews with stars and reports from around the world. The magazine covers one topic a week and shows you how sport changes people’s lives. Everything we know about life can be found in sports.

