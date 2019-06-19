Crocodile scare at German lake prompts closure

Authorities in southern Germany have closed off the area around a small lake after someone claimed to have seen small crocodiles in the water.

A walker informed the police on Tuesday evening that she saw three of the small reptiles in the Bürgersee near Kirchheim in the southwestern state of Baden-Württemberg.

Authorities then searched for the small crocodiles but were unable to find them.

As a precaution, officials closed off the lake and surrounding area until Monday as the search continues.

"The city administration is in close contact with the police and other experts to clarify as soon as possible whether the sighted animals are really abandoned crocodiles," the city said in a statement.

The Bürgersee is a park consisting of three small lakes with a swimming area and walking trails.

Starting Monday, the weather in Kirchheim is expected to be sunny and above 30 degrees Celsius (mid-to-high-80s Fahrenheit), drawing swimmers to the lakes.

