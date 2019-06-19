 Crocodile scare at German lake prompts closure | News | DW | 19.06.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Crocodile scare at German lake prompts closure

A lake in southern Germany has been closed to swimmers and walkers after a possible crocodile sighting. The closure comes as swimmers may be tempted to cool off as the temperature is expected to soar next week.

Deutschland | Badebetrieb am Bürgersee bei Kirchheim unter Teck (imago images/Mc Photo)

Authorities in southern Germany have closed off the area around a small lake after someone claimed to have seen small crocodiles in the water.

A walker informed the police on Tuesday evening that she saw three of the small reptiles in the Bürgersee near Kirchheim in the southwestern state of Baden-Württemberg.

Read more: Australian teen escapes crocodile by 'punching' it 

Authorities then searched for the small crocodiles but were unable to find them.

As a precaution, officials closed off the lake and surrounding area until Monday as the search continues. 

"The city administration is in close contact with the police and other experts to clarify as soon as possible whether the sighted animals are really abandoned crocodiles," the city said in a statement.

Read more: Crocodile bites French tourist posing for selfie 

The Bürgersee is a park consisting of three small lakes with a swimming area and walking trails.

Starting Monday, the weather in Kirchheim is expected to be sunny and above 30 degrees Celsius (mid-to-high-80s Fahrenheit),  drawing swimmers to the lakes. 

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Germany: Runaway circus zebra dies after police chase

Police in Dresden launched a zebra-hunt after four animals escaped from a circus and caused havoc in the city center. The runaways were eventually recaptured, but one of them died of stress during the operation. (18.12.2018)  

Tons of fish killed in German river contamination

A chemical spill is being blamed for the death of several tons of fish, as well as waterfowl and a deer in southwest Germany. Police have warned local residents to keep their children and animals away from the river. (05.04.2019)  

Australian teen escapes crocodile by 'punching' it

A young Australian survived a crocodile attack after jumping into a crocodile-infested river on a dare. The youth managed to save himself by punching the animal in the head, according to local media. (19.03.2017)  

Man killed by crocodile on Australia's East Alligator river

A man has been killed by a crocodile while he attempted to wade across a flooded river in Australia's Northern Territory. Authorities are increasingly exasperated that people continue to make the dangerous crossing. (20.01.2017)  

Crocodile bites French tourist posing for selfie

A French woman was injured by a wild crocodile while visiting a national park in Thailand. The tourist, who had been hoping to take a snapshot of herself with the animal, allegedly squatted next it. (02.01.2017)  

Conservation and fashion: What is the impact of using exotic animal skins?

Some conservation groups argue if done sustainably the use of snakes, crocodiles and other exotic animals can help protect species. But given monitoring and animal welfare issues, can their use ever be justified? (19.06.2019)  

Hundreds of crocodiles killed for 'revenge' in Indonesia

The villagers slaughtered the protected animals after a farmer was killed by a crocodile from a nearby sanctuary. Police who arrived at the scene had to stand down in the face of an angry mob. (16.07.2018)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter registration  

Related content

Damenhandtasche aus Krokodilleder - Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Australia 2019

Conservation and fashion: What is the impact of using exotic animal skins? 19.06.2019

Some conservation groups argue if done sustainably the use of snakes, crocodiles and other exotic animals can help protect species. But given monitoring and animal welfare issues, can their use ever be justified?

Tansania Selous Reservat

Tanzania chooses energy over the environment 19.06.2019

Construction has begun of a mega dam to improve power supply throughout the country. There are fears this could herald the end of the Selous Game Reserve.

Brasilien l Zerstörung des Regenwaldes in Para

Living Planet: What's left of the Amazon? 13.06.2019

The Amazon Basin is the largest rainforest area in the world. Countless animal and plant species are at home here as well as several indigenous peoples who still avoid any contact with the outside world. But the Amazon region is under threat from deforestation and development. The situation has become even more critical since the election of Brazil's new President, Jair Bolsonaro.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  