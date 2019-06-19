Crocodile scare at German lake prompts closure

A lake in southern Germany has been closed to swimmers and walkers after a possible crocodile sighting. The closure comes as swimmers may be tempted to cool off as the temperature is expected to soar next week.
Authorities in southern Germany have closed off the area around a small lake after someone claimed to have seen small crocodiles in the water.
A walker informed the police on Tuesday evening that she saw three of the small reptiles in the Bürgersee near Kirchheim in the southwestern state of Baden-Württemberg.
Read more: Australian teen escapes crocodile by 'punching' it
Authorities then searched for the small crocodiles but were unable to find them.
As a precaution, officials closed off the lake and surrounding area until Monday as the search continues.
"The city administration is in close contact with the police and other experts to clarify as soon as possible whether the sighted animals are really abandoned crocodiles," the city said in a statement.
Read more: Crocodile bites French tourist posing for selfie
The Bürgersee is a park consisting of three small lakes with a swimming area and walking trails.
Starting Monday, the weather in Kirchheim is expected to be sunny and above 30 degrees Celsius (mid-to-high-80s Fahrenheit), drawing swimmers to the lakes.
Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
Police in Dresden launched a zebra-hunt after four animals escaped from a circus and caused havoc in the city center. The runaways were eventually recaptured, but one of them died of stress during the operation. (18.12.2018)
A chemical spill is being blamed for the death of several tons of fish, as well as waterfowl and a deer in southwest Germany. Police have warned local residents to keep their children and animals away from the river. (05.04.2019)
A young Australian survived a crocodile attack after jumping into a crocodile-infested river on a dare. The youth managed to save himself by punching the animal in the head, according to local media. (19.03.2017)
A man has been killed by a crocodile while he attempted to wade across a flooded river in Australia's Northern Territory. Authorities are increasingly exasperated that people continue to make the dangerous crossing. (20.01.2017)
A French woman was injured by a wild crocodile while visiting a national park in Thailand. The tourist, who had been hoping to take a snapshot of herself with the animal, allegedly squatted next it. (02.01.2017)
Some conservation groups argue if done sustainably the use of snakes, crocodiles and other exotic animals can help protect species. But given monitoring and animal welfare issues, can their use ever be justified? (19.06.2019)