Croatian president on track to be reelected — exit polls

Incumbent President Zoran Milanovic won more than three quarters of the runoff vote, according to an exit poll published by HRT. The first round of voting took place back in December.

Croatia's President Zoran Milanovic was on track to be reelected, according to exit polls on Sunday.

Milanovic, from the opposition Social Democratic Party, was estimated to have won 77.86% of the votes according an Ipsos poll published by public broadcaster HRT.

The same exit poll put Dragan Primorac, the candidate for the ruling Croatian Democratic Union (HDZ), at 22.14%.

Croatia held a runoff vote between the two contenders on Sunday after the first round of voting on December 29.

Milanovic has been a fierce critic of current Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic and they have often argued with each other.

"I believe in victory because I think I am worth it and because it is important, primarily because it is important," Milanovic said after casting his vote on Sunday.

Official results are expected later in the evening.

More to come on this developing story.

