Croatian police launch manhunt after 6 found shot dead in capital

Croatian police have launched a nationwide manhunt after six people were shot dead inside a house in the capital, Zagreb.

In what Croatian media have called a "massacre," three women, two men and a 10-year-old child were found dead when police responded to reports of gunshots in the city's Kajzerica neighborhood on Thursday evening. A seven-month baby was found unharmed.

Local media reported that police suspect the gunman is the spouse of one of the victims.

Heavily armed police were reportedly deployed around the city and a nationwide manhunt was underway.

cw/cmk (AFP, dpa)

