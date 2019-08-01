 Croatian police launch manhunt after 6 found shot dead in capital | News | DW | 02.08.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Croatian police launch manhunt after 6 found shot dead in capital

Croatian police have launched a nationwide manhunt after six people were shot dead in what local media have called an act of jealousy. Mass shootings in Croatia are rare.

Manhunt in Croatia after six murdered | Großfahndung nach Täter (Getty Images/AFP/D. Lovrovic)

Croatian police have launched a nationwide manhunt after six people were shot dead inside a house in the capital, Zagreb.

In what Croatian media have called a "massacre," three women, two men and a 10-year-old child were found dead when police responded to reports of gunshots in the city's Kajzerica neighborhood on Thursday evening. A seven-month baby was found unharmed.

Local media reported that police suspect the gunman is the spouse of one of the victims.

Heavily armed police were reportedly deployed around the city and a nationwide manhunt was underway.

cw/cmk (AFP, dpa)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Gunman opens fire at US garlic festival

At least three people have reportedly been killed in a shooting at a major food festival in California. Police say the suspected gunman has been shot dead. (29.07.2019)  

New Zealand plans to tighten gun laws in wake of Christchurch massacre

New Zealand plans to create a gun register and tighten gun licensing, among other measures. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the intent of the reform was to "stop weapons falling into the wrong hands." (22.07.2019)  

In Croatia, EU border guards use 'a little bit of force'

Croatia has consistently denied illegally deporting refugees to neighboring Bosnia-Herzegovina. But in a recent TV interview, the Croatian president admitted border guards were forcing migrants back over the border. (14.07.2019)  

Held back from EU by Croatia, refugees stuck in Bosnia

Officials near Bosnia's border with Croatia feel abandoned by the federal government and the international community. With shelters bursting at the seams with people trapped in limbo, they're taking drastic measures. (22.06.2019)  

WWW links

DW newsletter  

Related content

DW News Africa Moderatorin Christine Mhundwa (Artikelbild)

DW News Africa with Christine Mhundwa, 1st August 2019 01.08.2019

One year after Ebola was first reported in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, the outbreak is intensifying. More cases have been confirmed in the densely populated city of Goma, prompting Rwanda to close briefly its border with the DRC. Plus: South African teenagers taking on gun violence. We tune into their radio show where people who've been affected by crime are finding their voice.

Kanada | Polizei | Janelle Shoihet

Canada manhunt: Police seek teens over couple's killing 24.07.2019

Police in Canada are searching for two suspects in connection with three murders, including the killings of an American woman and an Australian man. Both suspects were said to be on the run and a danger to the public.

Deutschland Attacke im Frankfurter Hauptbahnhof

German prosecutors open murder investigation into Eritrean in Frankfurt 30.07.2019

The Eritrean man suspected of pushing a mother and her child onto train tracks is being investigated on murder charges. Prosecutors said the man's motives remain unclear.

Advertisement