Croatian PM fires health minister amid corruption scandal

Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic dismissed his health minister, Vili Beros, on Friday, soon after the country's anti-corruption agency announced the arrest of a senior government official.

This followed soon after anti-graft authorities in Croatia announced that a "senior government official" and several others had been detained on suspicion of corruption.

Although the agency did not specify who was taken into custody, the Hina state news agency reported that it was Health Minister Beros.

Doctors and hospital managers were among the other suspects in the investigation, according to newspaper reports.

Hina and other news outlets reported that Beros' home was raided as part of the investigation and that the case pertained to hospital procurement.

