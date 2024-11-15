Croatian PM fires health minister amid corruption scandal

Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic dismissed his health minister, Vili Beros, on Friday, soon confirming reports that Beric had been detained by anti-corruption investigators.

Croatia's prime minister sacked Health Minister Vili Beros early on Friday, as the minister was arrested during a police search of his home.

"The prime minister dismissed Vili Beros from his ministerial post," a spokesman for PM Andrej Plenkovic's government said in a statement.

This followed soon after anti-graft authorities in Croatia announced that a "senior government official" and several others had been detained on suspicion of corruption.

Although the agency did not specify who was taken into custody, the Hina state news agency reported that it was Health Minister Beros.

PM Plenkovic 'appalled' at idea of corruption in health sector

At a press conference in Zagreb soon after announcing the dismissal, Plenkovic confirmed Beros' detention.

"This morning, former minister Vili Beros and two others were arrested as part of an operation" conducted by anti-corruption officials, Plenkovic told reporters.

"As prime Minister, I am personally appalled by the idea that anyone in the healthcare system would use their position either for personal enrichment or to favor someone else within the healthcare system," he said.

Doctors and hospital managers were among the other suspects in the investigation, according to newspaper reports.

Hina and other news outlets reported that Beros' home was raided as part of the investigation and that the case pertained to hospital procurement.

msh/lo (AFP, AP, Reuters)