 Croatian court allows gay couple to become foster parents | News | DW | 20.12.2019

News

A Croatian gay couple are set to become foster parents after a landmark ruling by a Zagreb court, local media reported. The couple filed a lawsuit after authorities abruptly rejected their bid to foster children.

Gay couple with a child in Berlin (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Kalaene)

A court in Zagreb paved the way for a same-sex couple to foster children in Croatia, overruling a previous rejection by a child welfare center, according to Croatian media.

"We are overjoyed," one of the men, Ivo Segota, told the Jutarnji list daily.

Segota entered a so-called life partnership with Mladen Kozic in 2015. In 2017, they applied to become foster parents with the Zagreb Social Services Center.

"We were received very warmly and nicely… because Zagreb has a chronic deficit of foster homes, especially those who have the conditions and desire to foster several children, which forces the centers to separate biological siblings," Segota said

Double rejection

Despite successfully passing multiple tests, the center unexpectedly broke off communication and eventually rejected their plea. The provided explanation, according to Segota, was that there was no legal conditions for them to become foster parents as a life partnership couple.

The couple appealed the decision with the Family Ministry, but their appeal was rejected. They then sued against the decision.

Under Croatian law, same-sex marriages are not allowed. Life partnerships are equal with heterosexual marriages in all aspects except one — adopting children. The couple's attorney, Sanja Bezbradica Jelavic, argued that keeping the two from becoming foster parents amounted to discrimination.

Watch video 01:41

Croatia hold anti-gay marriage referendum

The lawsuit argued the rights of children to have quality accommodation and care were also harmed by the center's decision.

"Because every child has a right to grow up in a family, and not an orphanage," said Kozic.

Battle for adoption

The Zagreb court sided with the plaintiffs and ordered the ministry to reach a different decision. The court's ruling is final and without possibility of appeal, lawyer Bezbradica Jelavic said.

"We believe that the authorities will honor the court's decision," she said.

The Social Services Center is obliged to act in accordance with the verdict, according to a report in Vecernji list.

Parallel to the legal clash over becoming foster parents, the couple is also battling a decision that prevents them from adopting children. The verdict is still pending.

  • Pride marchers carry a massive banner with the flags of the world and a 'stop homophobia' segment.

    Pride parade in Cologne

    Stop homophobia

    Pride parades in Germany are held on what is called Christopher Street Day (CSD); in memory of the first significant LGBT protest against police violence in the US, which occurred at the Stonewall Inn bar on Christopher Street in the Greenwich Village section of Manhattan on June 28, 1969.

  • Gay pride marchers walk through Cologne with the Cologne Cathedral in teh background.

    Pride parade in Cologne

    Christopher Street Day

    Christopher Street Day (CSD) gatherings take place across Germany but the largest events are held in Berlin, Hamburg and Cologne. Despite being a city of just 1.2 million people hundred-of-thousands, perhaps as many as 800,000, pour into Cologne from across the region to celebrate. The weekend-long event begins on Friday and culminates with Sunday's colorful parade through the city.

  • A reveller takes part in the annual pride parade in Cologne.

    Pride parade in Cologne

    Gay pride reveller

    CSDs have a carnival-like atmosphere with colorful costumes and floats; but they are also political events with speeches, politicians and patrons.

  • Pride reveller carries open umbrella on a cloudless day.

    Pride parade in Cologne

    Cologne in the 1980s

    The Pride parade got its start in Cologne in the 1980s, with the aim of educating the public on the LGBT community, and providing awareness of what was then a growing AIDS crisis.

  • Love deserves respect, reads one placard at Sunday's parade in Cologne.

    Pride parade in Cologne

    Love and respect

    "Love deserves respect," reads one placard at Sunday's parade in Cologne. The LGBT community has made enormous strides towards social equality in recent years. Many developed countries have legalized same-sex marriages.

  • A young Jewish man wears a yarmulke in the rainbow colors of the gay pride flag.

    Pride parade in Cologne

    Religion and homosexuality

    Conservative sects of virtually all the world's religions have historically been bitterly opposed to accepting same-sex relationships.

  • A young Muslim man, draped in a Pride flag, holds a sign that reads: Allah loves equality.

    Pride parade in Cologne

    Gay and Muslim

    Many Islamic countries aggressively criminalize LGBT relationships but more and more people are willing to speak out against such regressive laws.

    Author: Bruce Konviser


Pride parade in Cologne

Cologne's Christopher Street Day parade saw registrations from 170 groups, setting a new record for the event. It was first held in the German city in the 1980s, inspired by the 1969 Stonewall Inn bar protest in the US. (08.07.2018)  

