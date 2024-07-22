Croatia: Several dead in nursing home attack — media reports

A gunman has shot five people dead in an elderly care home in central Croatia, local media say. The assailant was arrested shortly afterward.

A gunman has shot dead five people in a nursing home in the Croatian city of Daruvar, some 130 kilometers (80 miles) east of the captial, Zagreb, Croatian media reported on Monday.

The Index news portal said five people died immediately, while others were wounded and still receiving medical assistance. The suspect fled the scene, but the police soon caught him in a cafe near the facility in the town of Daruvar, the report said.

Police officials were not available immediately to confirm the shooting.

Rare occurrence

The Croatian newspaper Jutarnji list and the N1 regional television station said the alleged shooter was a war veteran who killed his mother along with other residents and staff,

The country fought a war of independence during the breakup of Yugoslavia from 1991 to 1995.

Shootings in the Balkan country are, however, rare.

tj/rm (AP, Reuters)

This is a breaking news story. More to follow...