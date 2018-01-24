Croatia finds former prime minister guilty of corruption

A Croatian court found the head of Hungarian energy group MOL and Croatia's former prime minister guilty of graft on Monday, marking the latest development in a nearly decade-long legal battle known as the Ina-MOL affair.

Zsolt Hernadi was convicted of bribing former Croatian Prime Minister Ivo Sanader to make MOL the primary decision-maker in the Croatian energy firm, INA, for €10 million. MOL is the biggest shareholder in the company.

Watch video 04:40 Share Croatia: The Sanader Case Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/RzVz Croatia: The Sanader Case

Hernadi was sentenced to two years in prison while Sanader was handed six years, local media reported. The ruling can still be appealed.

Read more: Croatia court jails ex-PM Ivo Sanader for longer over graft

According to Croatian newspaper Novi list, the final part of the trial was conducted in his absence because he was recovering from a surgery. Sanader has also been serving a prison sentence since April on another conviction.

Both Sanader and Hernadi were ordered to pay the total court costs of 60,000 Croatian Kuna (€8,056).

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

lc/aw (Reuters, AFP)