 Croatia finds former prime minister guilty of corruption | News | DW | 30.12.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Croatia finds former prime minister guilty of corruption

A court has jailed a former Croatian prime minister and the head of energy group MOL for corruption. The ruling marks another twist in the nearly decade-long legal battle.

Former Croatian Prime Minister Ivo Sanader hears his verdict in court in Zagreb on March 11, 2014

A Croatian court found the head of Hungarian energy group MOL and Croatia's former prime minister guilty of graft on Monday, marking the latest development in a nearly decade-long legal battle known as the Ina-MOL affair. 

Zsolt Hernadi was convicted of bribing former Croatian Prime Minister Ivo Sanader to make MOL the primary decision-maker in the Croatian energy firm, INA, for €10 million. MOL is the biggest shareholder in the company.

Watch video 04:40

Croatia: The Sanader Case

Hernadi was sentenced to two years in prison while Sanader was handed six years, local media reported. The ruling can still be appealed.

Read moreCroatia court jails ex-PM Ivo Sanader for longer over graft

According to Croatian newspaper Novi list, the final part of the trial was conducted in his absence because he was recovering from a surgery. Sanader has also been serving a prison sentence since April on another conviction.

Both Sanader and Hernadi were ordered to pay the total court costs of 60,000 Croatian Kuna (€8,056).

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

lc/aw (Reuters, AFP)

DW recommends

Croatia court jails ex-PM Ivo Sanader for longer over graft

The former premier is Croatia's highest official to be charged with corruption since 1991. Tackling graft was a key requirement when Croatia bid successfully to join the EU in 2013. (04.04.2019)  

WWW links

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.  

Audios and videos on the topic

Croatia: The Sanader Case  

Related content

Rumänien Bukarest - Demonstration

EU warns Romania against planned judicial reforms 24.01.2018

The EU has urged Romania to "rethink" its controversial judicial reforms package, adding that it is monitoring the situation "with concern." Critics warn the new laws seek to weaken Romania's anti-corruption body.

Advertisement