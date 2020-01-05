 Croatia election: Former PM Zoran Milanovic wins, exit polls show | News | DW | 05.01.2020

News

Croatia election: Former PM Zoran Milanovic wins, exit polls show

Zoran Milanovic of the Social Democrats has won 53.25% of the vote, exit polls showed. He defeated the incumbent center-right Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic in what was predicted to be a tight race.

Zoran Milanovic

Croatia's center-left former prime minister Zoran Milanovic of the Social Democrats won the Croatian presidential election in a runoff on Sunday, according to exit polls, defeating center-right incumbent Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic.

The poll showed that Milanovic won 53.25% of the vote, while Grabar-Kitarovic of the ruling Croatian Democratic Union (HDZ) won 46.5%.

Read more: Croatia presidential vote hinges on nationalist turnout

Opinion polls ahead of the election had projected Milanovic's triumph with a smaller margin. 

The first set of preliminary official results are expected at 1900 UTC/GMT. 

More to come...

mmc/aw (AFP, dpa)

