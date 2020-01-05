Croatia election: Former PM Zoran Milanovic wins, exit polls show

Zoran Milanovic of the Social Demcorats has won 53.25% of the vote, exit polls showed. He defeated the incumbent center-right Kolinda Grabar-Kitrovic in what was predicted to be a tight race.
Croatia's center-left former prime minister Zoran Milanovic of the Social Democrats won the Croatian presidential election in a runoff on Sunday, according to exit polls, defeating center-right incumbent Kolinda Grabar-Kitrovic.
The poll showed that Milanovic won 53.25% of the vote, while Grabar-Kitarovic of the ruling Croatian Democratic Union (HDZ) won 46.5%.
Opinion polls ahead of the election had projected Milanovic's triumph with a smaller margin.
The first set of preliminary official results are expected at 1900 UTC/GMT.
