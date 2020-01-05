Croatia election: Former PM Zoran Milanovic wins, exit polls show

Croatia's center-left former prime minister Zoran Milanovic of the Social Democrats won the Croatian presidential election on Sunday, according to exit polls, defeating center-right incumbent Kolinda Grabar-Kitrovic.

According to the poll, in the runoff round of the presidential election, Milanovic won 53.25% of the vote, while Grabar-Kitarovic, the candidate of the ruling Croatian Democratic Union (HDZ), won 46.5%.

Opinion polls ahead of the vote had projected Milanovic's triumph with a smaller margin.

The first set of preliminary official results are expected at 1900 UTC/GMT.

